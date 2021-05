Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) The Punjab government on Sunday extended all the existing Covid restrictions in the state till May 31, amid a high positivity and fatality rate due to the disease.

The announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

He also gave directions for strict enforcement of all the curbs.

