India News | Punjab Extends Lockdown by 4 Weeks Till June 30

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a four-week extension of lockdown in the State till June 30, with certain more relaxations, subject to the guidelines of the Central government.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that strict action will be taken against those who don't follow proper precautions.

"Between May 17 and May 28, 36,820 people fined for not wearing masks and 4,032 for spitting on roads, and 503 FIRs have been filed," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement.

The State has so far reported 2,233 COVID-19 positive cases including 222 active cases, 1,967 recovered or discharged and 44 deaths.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1."

"The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening -- #Unlock1 -- will have an economic focus," said MHA in a release.

The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown, which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

