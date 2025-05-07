Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], May 7 (ANI): In a major crackdown in the 'War against Drugs' in Punjab, the Counter-Intelligence unit of Ferozepur conducted two swift operations, dismantling a cross-border narco-smuggling network and apprehending three smugglers.

The operations led to the recovery of 5.465 kg of heroin (5 kg and 0.465 kg) and two Chinese-made 7.62mm pistols, along with four magazines and one pistol barrel.

Preliminary investigations indicate the consignment originated from Pakistan-based smugglers.

FIRs have been registered under the NDPS and Arms Acts, and probes are ongoing to uncover forward and backwards linkages.

Earlier on Tuesday, a joint operation between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police led to the arrest of three smugglers yesterday evening, in the village of Awanbasu, Amritsar, based on intelligence gathered by the Border Security Force (BSF), according to a release statement.

The operation involved an ambush, resulting in the seizure of one pistol, one magazine, four live rounds, Rs2000 in drug money, four smartphones, one motorcycle, one tractor, and 25 grams of heroin.

The apprehended smugglers are residents of the villages of Kotla and Chak Dogar in the Amritsar district. The police are further questioning them to determine their illicit links.

This significant apprehension of narco-smugglers with the recovery of arms, ammunition and narcotics demonstrates the professional competence and unflinching dedication of the BSF troops and Punjab Police who are committed to securing the nation's border and combating the cross-border smuggling activities.

Last week, in another success against cross-border drone activity, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two Pakistani drones in Punjab.

According to a release, the first DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was found in a field near Shahur Kalan village, Gurdaspur district, following a joint search operation with Punjab Police. Shortly after, another similar drone was recovered near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar district. (ANI)

