Ferozepur (Punjab) [India] May 22 (ANI): Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to eradicating drug syndicates, disrupting supply chains, and ensuring a drug-free Punjab, a statement from the force said.

Earlier on Wednesday, in one of the smuggling cases, the Police busted an international narco trafficking cartel and arrested one accused person with 5 kg of Heroin.

Punjab police said the accused, identified as Shiva (alias Sodhi), was in touch with foreign smugglers for the past 2 years, and his arrest led to the dismantling of a key smuggling network.

Officials have registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at Jalandhar.

Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) highlighted the Punjab Police's commitment to dismantling drug syndicates, disrupting cross-border narco routes, and ensuring a drug-free Punjab.

On May 21, in a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, Commissionerate Police Jalandhar busted an international narco trafficking cartel and arrested one accused with 5 Kg Heroin.

Preliminary investigation revealed that accused Shivam @ Sodhi remained in touch with foriegn based smugglers from across the border for the past 2 years. His arrest has led to the dismantling of a key smuggling network. FIR under the NDPS Act was registered at PS Div No. 8 Jalandhar

On May 20, in a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Ferozepur Police arrested 2 drug smugglers and recovered 2.20 kg of heroin and one motorcycle used in smuggling operations. An FIR under the NDPS Act was registered at PS Sadar Ferozepur.

On Monday, the Border Security Force at the Punjab border seized pistol parts, two drones and two packets of heroin in multiple places along the Punjab border.

"Today, acting on credible information of the BSF intelligence wing, 02 drones, pistol parts and 02 packets of heroin were seized by the BSF troops in multiple incidents on the Punjab border. An extensive search by the BSF troops today culminated in the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 506 grams at about from a farming field adjacent to Noorwala village of Tarn Taran district," the BSF said in a statement.

Later in the afternoon hours, the BSF troops recovered one DJI Air 3 drone in burnt condition from a farming field adjacent to Wan village in Tarn Taran. (ANI)

