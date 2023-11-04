Faridkot, November 4: The Punjab Agriculture Department has imposed a fine against farmers for stubble burning in Wada Daraka village of Faridkot. On Friday, farmers burned stubble in Wada Daraka village of Faridkot. On receiving information, Punjab Agricultural Department officials reached the spot and took action. Kiranjeet Gill, an officer of the Agriculture Department of Faridkot, said, "When we went out in the field yesterday too, a fire was lit by a farmer on Muktsar Kotkapura Road in Wada Daraka village near Kotkapura and there was a lot of smoke coming out of it, there was a danger of an accident due to traffic." Stubble-Burning Drop by 56% in Punjab, 40% in Haryana in 2023, Shows Data

"The district administration and the government are completely serious in this matter and we are taking action against them," he added. Meanwhile, agriculture department officials in the Moga district of Punjab have said that 321 farmers in the district were found involved in stubble burning. 321 Farmers Indulged in Stubble Burning in Punjab's Moga: Agriculture Department Official

"We have received data of 321 farmers who had set fire to stubble. Out of them, we have gone to the fields of 205 farmers and prepared their report and sent it to the higher authorities and soon the report will be prepared by going to the fields of other farmers," said Agriculture Department official Jaswinder Singh Barad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)