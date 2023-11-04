Moga (Punjab) [India], November 3 (ANI): Agriculture Department officials in the Moga district of Punjab have said that 321 farmers in the district have indulged in stubble burning, and they have gone to the fields of 205 farmers and imposed a fine against them.

"We have received data of 321 farmers who have set fire to stubble. Out of them, we have gone to the fields of 205 farmers and prepared their report and sent it to the higher authorities and soon the report will be prepared by going to the fields of other farmers," said Agriculture Department official Jaswinder Singh Barad.

He said that fire brigade vehicles are also present in all four assembly constituencies of the district and as soon as the agriculture officials get information, they go to the spot and extinguish the fire.

Stubble burning in Punjab and other adjacent states of Delhi is one of the main causes of deteriorating air quality in the city.

As air quality in several parts of Delhi-NCR plunged to the 'severe' category on Friday morning, people said they experienced breathing problems and irritation in the eye among others.

There was a thick haze blanketing the skyline of the national capital and adjoining areas as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark at multiple locations.

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal had recently demanded that the Central Government should provide a compensation package or make arrangements to purchase the stubble. (ANI)

