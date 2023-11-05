Firozpur (Punjab) [India], November 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at a stubble storage house in Punjab's Firozpur on Saturday late at night, an official said.

The incident of fire took place late at night on Saturday in the open stubble storage house built by a private company in Kari Kalan village, 25 kilometres away from Firozpur.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Sixth List of 23 Candidates, Leaves Bharatpur Seat for RLD; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

The loss of lakhs of rupees is being estimated due to the incident.

Meanwhile, fire tenders arrived at the spot.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Announces Extension of Free-Ration Scheme for Five Years Ahead of Polls in Five States; Congress Raises Questions on Caste Census.

"Fire tenders reached the spot as soon as the information was received and brought the fire under control," Harpreet Singh, the fire officer said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)