Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 14 (ANI): Ahead of the 79th Independence Day, the Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has announced the names of the Punjab Police officers/officials to be awarded the Chief Minister's Rakshak Padak award and Chief Minister's Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty on the occasion of Independence Day 2025, a press note said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh, ASI Narinder Singh, Senior Constable Jaswant Singh and Senior Constable Harpal Kaur have been nominated for the Chief Minister's Rakshak Padak award.

Similarly, 15 officials, who have been selected for the Chief Minister's Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty, include SHO Police Station Kiratpur Sahib Insp Jatin Kapoor, Incharge CIA Amritsar City Insp Amolakdeep Singh Kahlon, Incharge Yuva Saanjh Program Punjab Insp Navneet Kaur, Insp Prabhjit Kumar from Intelligence Wing, SI Lovedeep Singh, SI Gurmail Singh, SI Dimple Kumar, SI Sukhchain Singh, SI Satwinder Singh, ASI Harjinder Singh, ASI Sandeep Singh, HC Sandeep Singh, HC Akbal Singh, HC Karambir Singh and HC Jagjeet Singh.

According to a press note, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav congratulated the awardees and thanked the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann, for recognising the services of the Punjab Police officers/officials. He said that such recognitions play a significant role in encouraging the Police force to work with more dedication and devotion.

Meanwhile, four officers of the Andaman and Nicobar Police were conferred the prestigious 'President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service' and 'Medal for Meritorious Service' for their illustrious and unblemished service.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the awards on the eve of Independence Day, 2025.

Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, one of the recipents of the Police Medal for Gallantry, was awarded with the 'President's Police Medal for Distinguished service' and is currently posted as the Director General of Police (DGP) at Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with outstanding track record during his service.

Known for his operational acumen and field policing, especially in the Anti-Terror and Organised crime field, Dhaliwal has demonstrated leadership, professionalism and dedication throughout his career. A leader of teams working on sensational murder cases, he was also instrumental in leading teams which solved the Delhi serial blast case and led to the arrest of three members. (ANI)

