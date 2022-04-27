Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said Punjab is fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases.

Participating in the virtual meeting of chief ministers convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country, Mann said Punjab has evolved an effective mechanism to tackle any sort of new wave of the pandemic.

Stating that the situation is under control in Punjab, Mann said there is no dearth of resources to provide best health services to people of the state, according to an official statement said.

The release quoting Mann said 97 percent of the state's population had already got the first dose of Covid vaccine while 76 percent had been administered both the doses.

He further said 5.11 lakh people have also got the booster dose to fight the pandemic.

CM Mann said at present there are only 176 active cases in the state and on an average, 25 new coronavirus cases are coming up daily.

He said the state government is duty bound to make all necessary arrangements to prevent possible next wave of COVID-19.

Regular monitoring of the Covid situation is being done by the state government, he said.

Mann said a sufficient number of beds are available and the state is adequately prepared for any surge in the number of cases.

He stated that there are 1,236 beds at government medical college in Amritsar, 1,450 beds at government medical college in Patiala and 1,025 beds at government medical college in Faridkot.

There are 280 ICU beds in Amritsar, 250 in Faridkot and 280 in Patiala, he further added.

On this occasion, Health Minister Dr. Vijay Singla, Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister A Venuprasad were also present.

