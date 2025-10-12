Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 12 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday called the death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, allegedly by suicide, a "serious matter" and said that police had registered a First Information Report, citing its gravity.

He also highlighted the steps taken by the police administration, apparently, to pacify the public anger following the incident which took place earlier in the week.

Kataria told ANI, "Certainly, an IPS officer committing suicide is a serious matter, and considering its gravity, we have registered an FIR... Allegations have been made against 14-15 officers... The SP has been transferred by the Haryana government, and there is a demand to arrest the DGP. Before arresting a person of DGP's level, it is necessary to verify all the facts..."

Chandigarh Police has formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive and impartial probe into the matter.

Kumar allegedly died by suicide on October 7 at his residence in Chandigarh.

In a 'final note' reportedly left behind, he accused eight senior police officers, including Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

His wife, Senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded that an FIR be registered against the DGP and SP, citing serious allegations of harassment and discrimination.

Meanwhile, under pressure, the Haryana Government transferred SP Bijarniya, who is facing accusations along with seven other senior police officers of the Haryana police in the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday stressed the importance of the law and requested Haryana government to support the family of the deceased IPS officer.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the officer's residence and meeting his family, Punjab CM told reporters on Saturday, "The family is demanding justice. I request the Chief Minister of Haryana and the Central Government to stand with this family. You can't disregard the law to protect one person. No one is above the law. Justice should be done." (ANI)

