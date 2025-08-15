Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of India, Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory, Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, hosted the traditional 'At Home' reception in the scenic lawns of Punjab Raj Bhavan.

The event brought together dignitaries and distinguished citizens to celebrate the spirit of freedom, unity, and national pride.

The evening began with the ceremonial arrival of the Governor at 5 p.m.

He was accorded a warm welcome by the Chandigarh Police Band with the soulful rendition of the National Anthem, evoking a strong sense of patriotism among all present. The lush Raj Bhavan lawns were tastefully decorated in the colours of the national flag, creating an atmosphere of solemn celebration.

A highlight of the evening was the Governor's interaction with key dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, with whom he shared warm greetings.

The function also witnessed the presence of Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini, Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha Harvinder Kalyan, MP Rajya Sabha Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, Punjab Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Mayor Chandigarh Harpreet Kaur Babla; Chief Secretary Chandigarh, Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary of Punjab, K.A.P. Sinha , Principal Secretary to Governor Punjab, V.P. Singh, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, and DGP Chandigarh, Sagar Preet Hooda along with senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration were also present.

The Governor mingled graciously with guests from diverse walks of life, exchanging pleasantries and extending Independence Day greetings. In his interactions, he recalled the immense sacrifices made by the nation's freedom fighters and martyrs and emphasised the importance of upholding democratic values and unity in diversity.

He urged everyone to continue working for a strong and self-reliant India, rooted in Constitutional ideals and driven by collective progress.

The reception was also attended by officers of Armed Forces, Vice Chancellors, Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations, doctors, journalists, industrialists, officials of civil and police administration of Punjab and Chandigarh as well as other eminent citizens.

The event concluded with light refreshments and cordial exchanges, reaffirming the resolve to build a vibrant, united, and prosperous Bharat that honours its past and strides confidently into the future. (ANI)

