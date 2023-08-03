Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Two days after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressing distress over "indifference" to his communications, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday asked him to refrain from sending such letters and act as per the Constitution.

Cheema said the people of Punjab have elected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhagwant Mann.

"I think, the governor sahib should refrain from sending such letters and should act as per the Constitution," he told reporters, replying to a question on Purohit's latest letter.

Cheema asserted that the June 19-20 special session of the Punjab Assembly was convened as per the Constitution. The governor had earlier called it as "patently illegal".

Purohit in his August 1 communication to Mann expressed distress over his alleged "indifference" to communications from the Raj Bhavan, while reminding him about what B R Ambedkar had said about the governor's functioning.

Purohit had written the letter while referring to the state cabinet's recent decision regarding the delivery of 'atta' (wheat flour) at the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

The governor had reminded the chief minister that despite writing to him regarding the home delivery of wheat flour issue in September last year, no response has been received from his office.

A tussle between the AAP government and the Raj Bhavan has been going on various issues, including the holding of the two-day Assembly session in June.

Meanwhile, Cheema slammed the BJP for violence in Manipur and Haryana and alleged that the law and order has “collapsed” in the saffron party-ruled states.

“People are pitted against each other (in Manipur). But no effort is being made by the government to restore peace in the state,” he alleged.

“Manipur has been burning for the last three months and the entire opposition is demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he has no time to address the issue," Cheema said.

Referring to communal clashes in Haryana, the finance minister accused the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state of having "failed" in preventing such incidents.

"Wherever the BJP government is in power, the law and order has broken down," he alleged.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram.

