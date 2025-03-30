Chandigarh, Mar 30 (PTI) The Punjab government on Sunday appointed Maninderjit Singh Bedi as the new advocate general after senior advocate Gurminder Singh resigned from the post.

A notification regarding advocate Bedi's appointment was issued in the evening.

He is the fourth AG in the AAP government which came to power in March 2022.

Gurminder Singh submitted his resignation to the chief minister's office, sources said, adding that he cited his intent to return to private practice.

He was appointed AG in October 2023 replacing senior lawyer Vinod Ghai. Anmol Rattan Sidhu was the first AG in the AAP government and he resigned in July 2022.

