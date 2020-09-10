Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Punjab Education Department has issued instructions to the school heads not to compel the students for the transfer certificate (TC) for the admission in the government schools.

According to a spokesperson of the school education department, the education secretary Krishan Kumar has issued the instructions to all the district education officers and school heads in this regard.

"The restriction of transfer certificate for admission in government schools has been lifted and school heads have been asked to admit such students at their own level. At the same time the school heads have been directed to take in written from the parents of the students who do not have the transfer certificate," said an official release.

"The instructions have also been issued to the district authorities to send the names of the schools to headquarter which are not issuing transfer certificates to the students," it added.

Earlier, Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had directed to remove the restriction of transfer certificate for admission in government schools so that the students should not face any difficulty in getting admission in government schools.

In another development related to the education in Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that under New Education Policy, the government will incorporate greater content on making our youth more employable.

"The prevailing #Covid19 has taught us many lessons including changes that are needed in our education system. Hence in my meeting today, it was decided that under #NewEducationPolicy we will incorporate greater content on making our youth more employable," he said in a tweet.

The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits. (ANI)

