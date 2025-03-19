Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], March 19 (ANI): Amid the call for a "war against drugs" in Punjab, the state government is set to conduct a trial of an anti-drone system in the Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. This move would combat cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives, and narcotics through drones.

The anti-drone system initiative is part of the state government's ongoing war against drugs, which would play a crucial role in putting a stop to illegal activities carried out with the help of drones.

According to officials, the anti-drone technology aims to enhance security against terrorism and smuggling on the international border by tracking drones being used for illegal activities.

Ministers of the Punjab Government and senior police officers will be present during the trial of the anti-drone system.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday emphasised the party's dedication to building a prosperous and drug-free Punjab, highlighting the government's fight against drug abuse, the renovation of the Civil Hospital, and decisive actions against corruption and organized crime.

Kejriwal addressed a huge rally in Ludhiana, focusing on Punjab's progress under AAP's governance today.

He announced a statewide public movement against drugs starting April 1. "When the three crore people of Punjab rise, these smugglers will have nowhere to hide," he proclaimed. He urged AAP workers, MLAs, ministers, and even CM Bhagwant Mann to visit villages and spread awareness.

The AAP Chief announced transformative initiatives like village sports grounds, anti-drone systems to counter cross-border drug smuggling, and a state-wide drug census to provide targeted rehabilitation for addicts.

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Police carried out an encounter at Bagiadhi village in Tarn Taran district. Two accused sustained bullet injuries, while two others attempted to escape but were swiftly apprehended.

Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said, "The CIA team in Tarn Taran had received information that two smugglers living in the border area, Gurjant and Vijay, have been successful in getting the consignment through drones. Today, we received information that they are going to make a deal with Jashan and Sagar in the Chabhal police station area. When the CIA team raided, they started running and fired at the police. Vijay and Sagar were injured in the retaliatory firing and have been admitted to the hospital. Three sophisticated pistols imported from Pakistan through drones, 7 kg of opium have been recovered." (ANI)

