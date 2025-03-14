Sangrur (Punjab) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Punjab government has suspended the circulation of a saline solution across the state after multiple patients reported allergic reactions at a hospital in Sangrur.

Principal Secretary, Health, G Kumar Rahul visited the hospital and assured everyone that all affected patients were stable.

G Kumar Rahul visited the hospital in Sangrur to assess the situation and interact with the affected patients. "There were 14 patients admitted in the mother and child ward. They were given saline in the morning, and the patients complained of allergy. I met all the patients, and they are fine. The circulation of saline has been stopped in the entire state, and instructions have been given not to use it until the drug is tested. Strict action will be taken," he said.

He added, "This glucose is also stocked in three warehouses across Punjab, and SMOs and CMOs in all government hospitals have been strictly instructed not to use it. A thorough investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh addressed the situation after 15 patients in Sangrur experienced adverse reactions to IV glucose. Authorities confirmed that the affected batch has been withdrawn for testing."15 patients in Sangrur had a reaction to glucose (IV fluid). The patients are fine now. We are withdrawing the particular batch of the medicine, and it will be given for testing. After testing, action will be taken if there is any lapse," he said. Speaking to ANI, civil surgeon Dr. Baljeet Singh said, "The incident occurred due to the administration of Normal Saline (NS). Initially, 14-15 women experienced complications, but now it is reported that the condition of two women, including those in the maternity ward and those who had delivered, is critical." (ANI)

