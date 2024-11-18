Ludhiana, Nov 18 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Monday said 20 lakh students from schools and colleges will be trained in detecting dengue larvae and providing first aid.

The minister made the announcement during a review meeting on vector-borne diseases at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital.

Dr Balbir Singh highlighted the impact of nursing students in the government's anti-dengue initiative, which, he said, led to a 70 per cent decrease in dengue cases this year.

Starting next year, the health department will educate 20 lakh students, including those in senior secondary classes and colleges, on identifying dengue larvae and contributing to community prevention efforts.

Students will also learn to provide first aid assistance to those in need, he said.

Discussions are on with medical colleges and other nursing institutions to collaborate on training approximately 50,000 medical or nursing students, focusing on the early detection of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and strokes – all of which are classified as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) —, he said.

The minister claimed that by January next year, the Ludhiana Civil Hospital would be transformed into a state-of-the-art medical facility, offering services comparable to private hospitals.

