Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and many top political leaders from the two states on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

Mann noted that the void caused by a mother's loss can never be filled. "I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief...," Mann said in a tweet in Hindi. Khattar said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Hiraben.

The prime minister's mother, Hiraben, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday. She was 99.

BJP leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also expressed condolences at Hiraben's demise. "My heartfelt condolences to Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji over the passing away of his beloved mother Smt. Heeraben Modi. May her soul rest in peace," Singh tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Modi's mother.

"There's nothing that can fill the void of losing mother. My thoughts & prayers are with Modi Ji & his family in this hour of grief," Badal tweeted.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar also expressed condolences at Hiraben's demise.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while expressing his condolences, said, "The loss of a mother is very sad at any age. It is difficult to describe it in words.."

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja also condoled the demise of the prime minister's mother.

"I extend my condolences to Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji for the painful loss on the sad demise of your mother," Surjewala tweeted.

"My heartfelt condolences to Shri Narendra Modi Ji over the passing away of his mother Smt Heeraben Modi. We stand by the Prime Minister in this hour of grief and loss. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

