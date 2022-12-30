Kolkata, December 30: Boozers will have to shell out nearly 15 percent more at the New Year 2023 celebrations parties as the bars, pubs, restaurants, and nightclubs hiked up liquor prices by 10% to 15% in line with hike in prices implemented by West Bengal Beverage Corporation (BEVCO). New Year 2023 Celebrations: Tight Security in and Around Mumbai, Several Senior Officers, 46 Platoons of SRPF Deployed to Maintain Law and Order.

A BEVCO official confirmed that prices have been raised by 7 to 10 percent, according to a report by the Times of India. The official said that the prices were due to go up in September but the decision was changed due to the festive season. The media outlet reported that the new stock of liquor that arrived with revised retail points prompted bars and lounges to increase the prices of the drinks. However, in consolation to the tipplers of West Bengal, there are some outlets that will wait till the first week of January before revising the liquor price. Christmas, New Year 2023 Celebrations: Delhi Police Issue Guidelines, Ask Revelers To Obtain Permission for Parties (Watch Video).

The hike in the liquor price and increased overhead costs have made it difficult for outlet owners to make absorb the price rise. Hence, the owners have passed on the hike to the consumers. Earlier, it was reported that the alcoholic beverage industry is plagued by high taxation and persistent inflation. In West Bengal, the price of IMFL was increased by almost 40%-50% in two tranches since the pandemic set in, till it was slashed last November.

