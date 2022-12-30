Dehradun, December 30: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said that Rishabh Pant has been admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Rishabh Pant Injured in Car Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway, Photos of Collision Show Indian Cricketer Severely Hurt.

Rishabh Pant Hospitalised With Serious Injuries After Car Mishap:

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area," Haridwar SP (Rural).

Pant, who was alone in the car, has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition. Rishabh Pant Car Accident Photos Go Viral! Indian Cricketer Hospitalised After Meeting With An Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted in Hindi," Praying for the speedy recovery of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a vehicle accident, have directed the officials to ensure all possible arrangements for his treatment."

More details awaited.

