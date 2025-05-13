Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) Opposition parties in Punjab on Tuesday lashed out at the AAP government over the hooch tragedy that claimed 17 lives in Amritsar, saying this incident shows "hollowness" of the state government's anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashain Virudh'.

Seven accused were arrested after 17 people allegedly consumed spurious liquor, officials said on Tuesday. Police said six people have been hospitalised with complications caused after consuming hooch.

The deaths occurred in Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan and Therewal villages, said the officials.

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation of having "failed" to control the alleged liquor mafia, they also sought the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Excise Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Reacting to the deaths caused by the alleged consumption of spurious liquor, senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government should be held responsible for not being able to prevent such incidents.

"It is a failed government and a failed chief minister," said Bajwa who visited one of the affected villages in Amritsar.

"We hold Excise Minister Harpal Singh Cheema responsible for this and he should resign immediately," he said.

He also sought the arrest of those who were "patronising" the accused arrested by the police in connection with the hooch tragedy.

Earlier in a post on X, Bajwa said, "Where is the so-called Yudh Nasheyan De Virodh now? @AAPPunjab govt has utterly failed to control the liquor mafia.

" The CM @BhagwantMann, who is also Home Minister, is too busy with PR while illegal trade thrives. This is not governance -- this is criminal negligence. How many more lives will it take?"

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh sought the resignation of Chief Minister Mann over the deaths in hooch tragedy.

This incident is one of the proofs of the failure of the AAP government, said Chugh.

"Mann should resign while taking moral responsibility for the incident," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in the tragic hooch incident.

"This is a man-made tragedy and a state-sponsored disaster," he alleged in a post on X.

"Illegal distilleries are flourishing, and innocent lives are being snuffed out. Where are our task forces, @BhagwantMann?

"This exposes the hollowness of your "Yudh Nashian Virudh" slogan. Your inaction is criminal. You have no right to remain in office if you cannot curb this menace," said Badal in a post on X.

He sought compensation for the families of victims.

The Punjab government has been conducting an anti-drug drive -- Yudh Nashian Virudh (war against drugs) -- for the past 70 days.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also slammed the AAP government over the incident, saying families have been shattered by spurious liquor while the Mann government remains in "deep slumber".

"Their so-called 'Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh' is nothing but a political theatre. When the chief minister himself has a history with alcohol, how can the fight against addiction ever be sincere?

"The liquor mafia rules, people are dying and the Mann government is busy in self-indulgence. Punjab doesn't need slogans anymore, it needs action. This is no longer about politics, it's about lives," said Bittu in a post on X.

This is the second such major hooch tragedy that took place in just more than a year.

In March 2024, 20 people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Sangrur district.

In 2020, 120 people died because of spurious liquor in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Batala.

