Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday appointed Gurkirat Kirpal Singh as administrative secretary of home affairs and justice as it shifted four senior IAS officers.

Singh also holds the additional charges of the secretary of the food and civil supplies and the mines and geology departments, according to an official order.

Senior IAS officer Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, Principal Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, has been given the additional charge of principal secretary, tourism and cultural affairs, relieving Gurkirat Kirpal Singh of the additional charge.

Priyank Bharti has been posted as secretary, technical education and industrial training, while Diprava Lakra has been given the charge of secretary, finance, with additional charges of managing director, Punjab Infrastructure Development Board.

PCS officer Pardeep Singh Bains has been posted as deputy secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, as per the order.

Meanwhile, the police department too transferred 17 police officers, including four senior superintendents of police.

IPS officer Deepak Hilori has been posted as the new senior superintendent of police of Ferozepur, while Akhil Chaudhary has been posted as the SSP of SBS Nagar, according to a separate order.

PPS (Punjab Police Services) officer Gursharandeep Singh has been posted as the SSP of Malerkotla, while PPS officer Manjit Singh Dhesi has been given the charge of the SSP of Fazilka, it said.

IPS officer Gurdial Singh has been posted as the deputy inspector general of police (intelligence-II), Mohali, while Ajay Maluja will be the DIG of Faridkot range.

