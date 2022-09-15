Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) The Punjab Jails department on Thursday launched a programme for inmates allowing them to meet their family members on the jail complex if they have maintained "good conduct" inside the prison.

Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated the 'Galwakdi' programme at Ludhiana Jail.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 2-Year-Old Girl Ankita Falls Into Borewell in Dausa, Rescued After 7 Hours (Watch Video).

Under this programme, inmates and undertrials can meet their loved ones in person for an hour, quarterly a year, at a specially designated room inside the jail complex.

It would be different from the current system under which not more than two family members could meet the prisoner from a distance. Now prisoners' family can sit and meet with their wards at the designated place on the complex.

Also Read | Video: Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Climbs Hill To Save His Life After Elephant Blocks Convoy.

Bains said it is a major step towards reformation and ensuring mental-social wellbeing of jail inmates and undertrials.

Under this programme, inmates and undertrials, who have a record of good conduct and those following the required criteria of the jail manual, can avail the facility, said an official statement.

The family members can also enjoy meals with the inmates and undertrials, it said.

These 'family visits' were started in 23 jails of the state. The meetings will be exclusively for those inmates and undertrials who are shortlisted for their good conduct.

The inmates and prisoners involved in the high-risk category including gangsters and other facing serious offences will not be able to avail this facility.

The family members can apply for the facility through the official website of prisons department or could also approach the jail authorities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)