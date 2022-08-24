Bathinda (Punjab) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Wednesday registered a case against two gangsters lodged in Bathinda jail for allegedly threatening to kill jail officials.

According to police, gangsters Sukhpreet Singh Budha and Harsimran Singh lodged in Bathinda Central Jail, manhandled the jail officials who went to conduct a search on them on Tuesday. The inmates further threatened to kill the jail officials.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Dahi Handi Participant Sandesh Dalvi Dies in Mumbai; FIR Lodged Against Event Organiser (Watch Video).

On the complaint of the jail superintendent, a case was registered against the gangsters Sukhpreet Singh Budha and Harsimran Singh in Bhatinda Cantt police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan Army Colonel Paid Rs 30,000 to Attack Indian Army, Confesses Captured Terrorist Sent on Suicide Mission (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)