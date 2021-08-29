Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) Fifty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Saturday, taking its infection tally to 6,00,514, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,366, according to a medical bulletin.

While Mohali and Patiala reported eight cases each, Bathinda reported six and Amritsar five, the bulletin said.

The latest deaths were reported from Jalandhar and Patiala.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 405 from 410 on Friday, the bulletin stated.

With 54 more recoveries, the total number of cured persons reached 5,83,743, it said.

Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload reached 65,087 with three fresh infections, while the death toll increased to 813 with one more fatality, the bulletin said.

There are 38 active COVID-19 cases in the city. So far, 64,236 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

