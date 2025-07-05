Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Saturday decided to introduce and pass a law against sacrilege during a special session of the state legislative assembly scheduled for July 10 and 11.

This move marks a major step toward fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Punjab for stricter laws to address sacrilege cases in the state. The announcement came from the state government, describing the upcoming assembly session as "historic for Punjab."

Officials confirmed that the government will present a new legislation aimed at curbing acts of sacrilege and ensuring strict punishment for those involved in hurting religious sentiments. The official added that the Mann government will fulfil the demand of the people of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann, along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday announced the launch of the "Fast Track Punjab Portal".

The portal aims to simplify the process of starting new businesses, setting up projects, and expanding industries in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Mohali, Kejriwal said the initiative is unprecedented in India and reflects his government's distinct policy approach, which is different from the prevailing national politics.

"When Bhagwant Mann and I visited Punjab, we met traders and received their proposals. After listening and understanding their concerns, we made this decision. We want traders who left Punjab to return and work here. Our intent is clear, and that's why we are making this announcement. Our government's policy is entirely different from the current politics of the country," Kejriwal said.

He stressed the need for a business-friendly environment in which industrialists can focus 90 per cent of their time on business growth rather than running around government offices.

Describing the portal as a historic step, Kejriwal said, "No government in any state has made such announcements until today. Starting a new business, setting up a project, or expanding an industry in Punjab has now become extremely easy. Just apply on the Invest Punjab Portal, and all approvals will be granted within 45 days. For projects up to Rs. 125 crore, approvals will be given in just three days. No running around, no delays, no corruption. Punjab is ready for your industry's new journey." (ANI)

