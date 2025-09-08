Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI): In the light of Punjab floods due to heavy rain, the State's cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal requested Rs 20,000 crores from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

While talking to ANI, Goyal also said that Punjab has witnessed huge losses, hence it requests the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the money, which is currently pending with the Central Government.

"We request the Prime Minister that there has been a huge loss in Punjab. He should give immediate relief of at least Rs 20,000 crores to Punjab and get the money pending with the Central Government released as well. This is our request to the Prime Minister..." Goyal told ANI.

He further accused Congress of not talking about Punjab and accused its leaders of having fun at other countries, emphasising that AAP leaders were with people during their hard times.

"Their (Congress) leaders are not even talking about Punjab. They are raising questions that Kejriwal ji came in a boat and went away. Kejriwal ji came and went; it is a good thing. Where are their leaders roaming around? They are having fun in other countries, while our leaders are among the people..." adds Goyal.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on September 9, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Aman Arora earlier today expressed hope that the Centre would announce a relief package for the flood-hit state.

"Punjab has been reeling under floods for the past 20-25 days. Tomorrow, PM Modi is coming to Punjab. We welcome him and are hopeful that tomorrow, he will give a relief package to Punjab. The preliminary estimation of damage due to floods amounts to Rs 20,000 crores," Arora told ANI.

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said the Prime Minister was "deeply concerned" about the situation.

In a post on X, Jakhar said that "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and is closely monitoring it. He is visiting Punjab on September 9 to personally assess the local conditions and understand the ground realities to provide maximum assistance to the people of Punjab." (ANI).

