Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): A massive explosion at a cracker factory in Sri Muktsar Sahib has left four dead. The explosion took place late last night. On Friday, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema clarified that the incident was not a bomb blast but rather a firecracker explosion. He also extended his condolences to the families of the four individuals who lost their lives in the explosion.

Cheema stated, "It is not a bomb blast. It's a firecracker explosion. Some people have died. We express our condolences to their families. This should not happen in future. We will strictly enforce our Factories Act and other acts to prevent such incidents."

Also Read | Muktsar Blast: 5 Killed, 34 Injured in Explosion at Double-Storey Illegal Firecracker Factory in Punjab; AAP-Linked Owner Tarsem Singh Under Scanner.

The explosion occurred late last night, and the police reached the site of the accident in the morning, where four people had already lost their lives.

The explosion occurred late last night, and the police reached the site of the accident in the morning. The rescue operation is underway.

Also Read | 6-Planet Alignment Likely on May 30, 2025; Know Time, Astrological Predictions, List of Planets and Possibility of Their Visibility in India.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Akhil Chaudhary, told the media, "...Four people died when the building collapsed following the explosion. Rescue operations are underway and the injured have been admitted to the hospital..."

He added that the Police will carry out the necessary investigation. When asked about the cause of the blast, he said, "It seems to be something related to the firecracker material, but it is subject to further investigation. The forensic team will come and examine, then something can be said with certainty."

"The labourers recently joined the factory... They were outsiders (not from Punjab)," the SSP said. He told the media that there were two units- manufacturing and packaging- operating there.

Jaspal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Lambi, said, "Late last night, a blast occurred at a firecracker factory... Almost 50 labourers work in the factory...Four bodies have been recovered, and 27 injured have been admitted to the hospital." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)