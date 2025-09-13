Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): With the Special Girdawari across the state for assessing losses caused by the recent floods commencing today, Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, on Saturday, directed all concerned officials to carry out the exercise in a transparent, time-bound and result-oriented manner so that no affected family is left out from receiving rightful compensation.

According to a release, Mundian said this crucial drive has been launched in line with the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who has assured that every flood victim in Punjab will receive compensation within 45 days. He stressed that the entire exercise must be executed with utmost integrity and accountability, adding that compensation is not a favour but the right of the affected people.

The Revenue Minister made it clear that any negligence or deliberate delay on the part of officials will invite strict disciplinary action. He assured that the entire process will be personally monitored on a daily basis by the state government to ensure fairness and efficiency.

The Cabinet Minister further directed that revenue officials from non-affected areas be deployed in flood-hit villages to ensure the timely completion of the assessment.

S. Mundian informed that a total of 2167 Patwaris have been deputed across the flood-affected areas of the state for conducting the Special Girdawari. The district-wise deployment includes Amritsar (196), Barnala (115), Bathinda (21), Faridkot (15), Fazilka (110), Ferozepur (113), Gurdaspur (343), Hoshiarpur (291), Jalandhar (84), Kapurthala (149), Ludhiana (60), Malerkotla (7), Mansa (95), Moga (29), Pathankot (88), Patiala (141), Rupnagar (92), Sangrur (107), SAS Nagar (15), Sri Muktsar Sahib (25) and Tarn Taran (71).

Teams will move village to village, conduct field inspections and prepare reports on crop damage, house losses and livestock deaths, he added.

"Farmers and residents will also be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, within a week, so that corrections can be incorporated without delay," said the Cabinet Minister, while reiterating the Chief Minister's announcement that Punjab government has finalised the highest-ever compensation in the state's history.

Farmers will receive Rs . 20,000 per acre for crop loss, families whose houses have collapsed will be given Rs . 1,20,000, and those with partially damaged houses will get Rs . 40,000. Likewise, livestock losses will also be compensated as per approved norms, including Rs . 37,500 for cows or buffaloes and Rs . 4,000 for goats.

He said that as per the latest flood report, the total crop area affected across Punjab is around 1,98,525 hectares, with major losses reported in Gurdaspur (40,169 hectares), Patiala (17,690 hectares), Tarn Taran (12,828 hectares), Fazilka (25,182 hectares), Ferozepur (17,257 hectares), Kapurthala (17,574 hectares), Sangrur (6,560 hectares), Hoshiarpur (8,322 hectares), Amritsar (27,154 hectares), Jalandhar (4,800 hectares), Rupnagar (1,135 hectares), Ludhiana (189 hectares), Bathinda (586.79 hectares), SAS Nagar (2,000 hectares), SBS Nagar (188 hectares), Pathankot (2442 hectares), Mansa (12207.38 hectares) and Moga (2240 hectares).

Mundian said that as per the latest flood report, with one more death reported in district Moga within the last 24 hours, the total death toll reached 56 human lives across the state to date.

He further said that the Mann government is committed to delivering cheques in hand to the affected people within 45 days. In villages where the entire crop has been destroyed, the process will be completed in just one month to provide immediate relief. Compensation for houses and livestock loss will start from September 15 and will also be completed within the stipulated timeline. (ANI)

