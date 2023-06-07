Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 7 (ANI): Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal has demanded the Centre to solve the matter of 700 Indian students, mostly Punjabis, who are trapped in immigration fraud in Canada and facing deportation cases.

Dhaliwal in a letter written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, demanded that Students should not be deported and given work permits considering their visas.

He also requested Home Minister Amit Shah to cooperate with Punjab Government to punish travel agents who cheated the students.

"I have also sought time to meet EAM so that the whole matter can be brought to the attention of the GOI personally," Dhaliwal added.

He further said that the law should be strict so that incidents of human trafficking do not happen in future.

Dhaliwal also appealed to the people of Punjab that before going abroad or sending their children for studies, the details of the college and the record of the travel agent who is placing your case must be checked.

Dhaliwal also informed that the case of the two Punjabi boys sentenced to death in Indonesia is starting again from June 26 and it is hoped that both will be acquitted in this case.

He said that the Ministry of External Affairs of India had shared this information with the Punjab government on Monday. (ANI)

