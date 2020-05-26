India News | Punjab Nearly Accomplishes Target to Bring 12.5 Lakh Acres Under Cotton Cultivation

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 26 (ANI): The Crop Diversification Programme initiated by the Punjab Agriculture Department has received a massive response from farmers with the state nearly accomplishing its goal to bring an area of 12.5 lakh acres under cotton cultivation.

The area under cotton cultivation was 9.7 lakh acres last year. Diversification of the cropping pattern away from paddy helps to save water, helps improve soil fertility, avoid winter stubble burning and thus preserve and improve the environment in a very substantial way.

Also Read | 67 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Kerala Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

Disclosing this here today, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Development Viswajeet Khanna said that Punjab had recorded sowing of cotton over an area of 10 lakh acres so far and the set target would be achieved very soon.

The ACS further said that the Agriculture Department had made a timely and adequate arrangement of fertilisers and hybrid seeds of BT Cotton well in advance to ensure seamless sowing of the cotton crop across the state amid lockdown due to COVID-19. Cotton was the second major traditional crop of Southern Punjab due to which the Malwa belt of Punjabi state was known as its 'Cotton Belt', he added.

Also Read | Locust Attack: 10 Districts in Uttar Pradesh on Alert After 'Tiddi Dal' Attacks Crops in Neighbouring Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

The Additional Chief Secretary said in the districts of Malwa belt cotton sowing had already crossed the mark of 10 lakh acres. He said that the last year's target of 9.80 lakh acres (3.92 lakh hectares) was enhanced to 12.5 lakh acres (5 lakh hectares) this year, which is expected to be completed in the first week of June.

He also informed that the sowing had been over by the last week of May during previous seasons but would be completed a bit later this year as wheat harvesting started only on May 15 this year with a delay of two weeks amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Giving details of cotton sowing in the districts, Khanna said that so far Bathinda district had recorded maximum sowing of 3.39 lakh acres followed by Fazilka with 2.38 lakh acres and 2.10 lakh acres in Mansa. He said that in Sri Muktsar Sahib 2.02 lakh acres area was under cotton cultivation to date while Sangrur recorded 7800 acres, Faridkot 5800 acres, Barnala 1870 acres and 1257 acres in Moga district.

It may be recalled that 6.62 lakh acres were brought under cotton cultivation during 2018, followed by 9.7 lakh acres in 2019. Subsequently, the Agriculture Department has now further planned to enhance the area under cotton cultivation from 9.7 lakh acres to 12.5 lakh acres.

The department has also coordinated with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to buy last season's remaining cotton produce from farmers at the assured MSP and for this, 19 markets have already been made operational in the cotton belt. The CCI has also assured its support for the purchase of cotton during next season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)