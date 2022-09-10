Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) The Punjab government on Saturday said it has introduced a facility of online submission and processing of applications for obtaining no objection certificates to ensure their timely disposal for regularization of properties situated in unauthorized colonies in the state.

The state government has fixed a deadline of maximum 21 working days to complete the whole process of issuing the NOCs.

Also Read | Congress President Election: AICC to Issue Delegates’ List on September 20 for Party President Post Contenders.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said this facility of regularization could be availed only by those residents whose properties fall under the unauthorized colonies developed before March 19, 2018.

Arora said the person concerned can now log on to the portal dedicated to regularization of plots and buildings situated in unauthorised colonies, which will be processed online.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to British PM Liz Truss, Discusses Various Issues of Bilateral Interest Between India and UK.

Till now, the applications were processed offline so the applicants had to wait for a long time for getting the NOCs issued, he said in a statement here.

"Due to ignorance, a considerable number of people had purchased properties in unauthorised colonies which had mushroomed in the past few years. These allottees had invested their hard earned money to purchase plots or other establishments in these colonies," the minister said.

This portal is designed for regularization of plots and buildings falling within the municipal corporation and outside MC area for quick disposal of applications, he added.

Notably, the Punjab government had notified a policy on October 18, 2018 to regularize plots falling in unauthorized colonies developed before March 19, 2018.

However, plot holders were facing issues for getting their plots regularized under this policy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)