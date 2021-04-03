Ludhiana, Apr 3 (PTI) As many as 26,483 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district on Saturday, officials said.

Starting Saturday, the district administration is organising a special two-day vaccination drive, under which several camps were being set up in almost every prominent part of the district, they said.

Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu congratulated Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and his team for the event.

Municipal Corporation Councillor Mamta Ashu said they had anticipated that around 20,000 people would be vaccinated on a single day but the 26,483 figure was "great".

“I hope this number will increase further tomorrow,” she said while urging people to come forward and get vaccinated.

The deputy commissioner said the administration will send health teams to vaccinate all eligible people at all places from where it would receive a call.

