Barnala (Punjab) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Barnala police on Monday apprehended four associates of the Devinder Bambiha Gang in a major crackdown, while they were planning to commit a robbery, police said.

The apprehended associates include: Satnam Singh alias Satti, Gurpreet alias Guri, Sarm Singh alias Rinku and Deepak Singh.

Also Read | Who Is Sagar Tudu? Search Ops On After 22-Year-Old YouTuber Swept Away While Filming Reels at Odisha's Dduma Waterfall.

"During a naka operation, the accused opened fire on the police party, our personnel overpowered the assailants and arrested them along with their vehicle," as per the 'X' post from DGP Punjab Police.

The police officials recovered four weapons from their custody, including one Zigana pistol, three pistols (.30 & .32 bore) with live cartridges.

Also Read | Ganesh Utsav 2025: Maharashtra Postal Circle Amitabh Singh Releases Special Postcards for Ganesh Festival.

According to he police, Satnam Singh is a habitual offender with over 22 previous cases registered against him. These include murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act & NDPS Act.

Sarm Singh and Deepak Singh are also linked to the narcotics trade.

The agencies are conducting an investigation and interrogation of the apprehended.

Earlier on August 23, the Punjab Police announced the arrest of two shooters of the Lucky Patial-Davinder Bambiha gang from Mumbai.

The duo was allegedly involved in the July 2 murder in Pojewal village of SBS Nagar district. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused, identified as Karan Ganger (25), a resident of village Rod Majara, Hoshiarpur, and Jaskarandeep Singh alias Kallu (23), a resident of village Ramgarh Jhungian, Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur, killed Hardeep Singh alias Deepa Kulpuria in collusion with US-based gangster Jaskaran Singh alias Kannu.

"The killing was the result of personal enmity, executed under the direction of Lucky Patial's associates in the Davinder Bambiha gang," the DGP said.

He added that the arrests have not only solved the Pojewal murder case but also foiled several other potential criminal incidents that the accused had been tasked to execute by their foreign handlers.

Sharing details of the operation, SBS Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehtab Singh said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the SP (Investigation) was constituted soon after the murder. With the support of advanced technical surveillance, Counter-Intelligence Jalandhar and SBS Nagar Police teams tracked the accused to their Mumbai hideout. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)