Puri, August 25: A YouTuber went missing after being swept away by a strong current at the Duduma waterfall in Odisha’s Koraput district on Saturday, August 24. The YouTuber was identified as Sagar Tudu (22) from Berhampur. The horrific video showed Sagar Tudu being swept away while filming a video at the Duduma waterfall. According to the reports, Tudu was using a drone camera to capture a video near the waterfall when the water swept him away as he clung to a rock.

Despite frantic rescue attempts by locals and tourists at Duduma waterfall, Tudu was swept away by the gushing waters. Machkunda police and personnel from the Fire Services Department rushed to the scene and launched a search operation after receiving the information. "The ODRAF and fire team have been deployed there for the rescue operation. The youth was from Berhampur and he was here for tour. The incident took place yesterday, and we have also informed the family members,” the Koraput SP said. Reels Craze Turns Fatal in Uttarkashi: Woman Drowns in Ganga While Filming Social Media Reel at Manikarnika Ghat; Video of Tragic Incident Surfaces.

YouTuber Swept Away While Filming Reels at Odisha’s Dduma Waterfall

हिन्दी संस्करण के लिए नीचे पढ़ें 🚨🔥🔥📢 Tragedy at Duduma Waterfall: YouTuber Swept Away by Sudden Currents 🚨🔥🔥📢 English Version 🟩➡ Filming Adventure Ends in Disaster A 22-year-old YouTuber, Sagar Tudu from Berhampur, went missing after being swept away by powerful… pic.twitter.com/DfYn5cUAGF — Lt Col Ashish Devliyal (Retd) (@AshishDevliyal1) August 24, 2025

Who Is Sagar Tudu?

Sagar Tudu was running a photography and film channel on YouTube with nearly 500 subscribers. On his YouTube channel, Sagar regularly shared videos about the culture of Odisha. On Saturday, he was filmed stranded on a rock near the Duduma waterfall while filming the water body for a video. Despite rescue attempts, the strong current swept him away.

Sagar was at the waterfall to record a video along with his friend Abhijit Behera, NDTV reported. Bihar: Tourists Save 6 Girls From Being Swept Away at Waterfall in Gaya, Video Surfaces.

According to sources, the incident occurred after water was released from the Machakunda dam following heavy rainfall. A search operation is on to locate the YouTuber. Although authorities had issued warnings downstream of the dam, Sagar was standing on a rock near the water to film when the release occurred. A search and rescue operation is currently underway.

