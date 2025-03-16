Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 16 (ANI): Punjab Police apprehended two Hawala operators facilitating illegal financial transactions linked to drug trafficking, an official said on Sunday.

The police officials have also recovered Rs 17,60,000 (USD 4,000) and a laptop with critical transaction records.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Return To Earth Date, Time: When Will Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Land on Earth Along With Butch Wilmore? Check Latest Updates.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sukhjit Singh and Ranbir Singh.

These arrests follow the ongoing investigation into the seizure of 561 gm of heroin by Amritsar Rural Police, where the accused exposed their links to Hawala financing and other drug supply chains.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In a social media post on X, DGP Punjab Police wrote, "Zero Tolerance for Drug Financing! In a decisive crackdown on drug networks, Amritsar Rural Police apprehends two Hawala operators, Sukhjit Singh & Ranbir Singh, who were facilitating illegal financial transactions linked to drug trafficking. These arrests follow the ongoing investigation into the 561 gm heroin seizure by PS Gharinda, @AmritsarRPolice where the accused exposed their links to Hawala financing and other drug supply chains."

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1901140709912293735

"Recovery: Rs17,60,000/- (Indian Currency) $4,000 (US Dollars) Laptop with critical transaction records @PunjabPoliceInd is systematically dismantling the drug ecosystem--targeting traffickers, their financiers, and enablers. Anyone involved in this dirty trade will face severe consequences," the social media post reads.

Earlier, on March 14, BSF troops conducted an extensive search operation, leading to the recovery of three packets of suspected heroin from a farming field in the border area of Amritsar district.

BSF Punjab Frontier said in a press release, "BSF troops recovered three packets of suspected heroin (gross weight: 1.678 kgs) at about 04:30 am from a farming field near village Awanbasu of district Amritsar. Two packets were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, while the third one was wrapped with transparent plastic. Improvised copper wire loop was found attached to each packet."

Earlier, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered over 500 grams of heroin from the Tarn Taran border area, officials said on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)