Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 27 (ANI): In a mega crackdown on the weapon smuggling mafia, Punjab Police arrested two Rajasthan-based weapon smugglers after recovering eight pistols and fake Indian currency from their possession in Fazilka, police said on Friday.

In an official statement, the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said "The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Fazilka had received information from a reliable source that two persons were trying to smuggle a consignment of weapons smuggled from Madhya Pradesh and they are expected to deliver them to members of the Arsh Dalla gang in Punjab."

He further added that the Police team from SSOC Police Station Fazilka conducted a Special Police Nakabandi in the area of Ramsara village on Abohar-Hanumangarh road Fazilka to lay a trap and successfully arrested both accused persons.

"Seven .32 bore pistol models along with two live cartridges and one .315 bore country-made pistol models along with two live cartridges were recovered from the accused possession," the statement added.

The Police teams have also recovered Fake Indian Currency worth Rs 9,650 from the possession of both the accused persons.

According to the statement, the accused have been identified as Banna Ram alias Vinod Devasi and Mukesh alias Muksha Rabari, both residents of village Jaitiyawas in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Police Station SSOC Fazilka.

Divulging more details, AIG SSOC Lakhbir Singh further said in the statement that earlier SSOC Fazilka had earlier arrested the module member of the accused, Naresh Pandit of Jodhpur rural district.

"Naresh Pandit disclosed that he was in touch with Arsh Dalla, who is a designated terrorist and was tasked to kidnap a Jodhpur-based prominent business for ransom. The information was shared with Rajasthan Police which led to the bursting of the kidnapping module in district Pali," AIG Singh added.

Police informed that further investigations to find out the source of weapons in Madhya Pradesh are underway and they are also investigating the fake Indian currency angle. (ANI)

