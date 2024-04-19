Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police averted planned sensational crimes with the arrest of two operatives of the Bambiha Gang and seized three pistols and one kg of opium.

According to the police, the Bambiha Gang is involved in multiple heinous crimes such as murder, threats, extortion, ransom and many other criminal activities in several districts of Punjab.

The police also seized contraband that included three pistols and one kg of opium.

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on its official X handle, posted photos and videos of the seized items and arrested criminals. The police also said that the Punjab Police is fully committed to eradicate organised crime in the state.

A few days before, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, in a major blow to trans-border drug smuggling networks, arrested one associate of Jaipal Bhullar Gang and recovered three kg of Heroin and two pistols. The investigations revealed that the racket was sourcing Heroin across the border from Pakistan.

Earlier on April 16, In a major breakthrough, Rupnagar Police in a joint operation with SSOC #Mohali, has solved the Vikas Prabhakar Murder Case in less than 3 days with the arrest of 2 operatives of a terror module backed by Pakistan based terrorist mastermind.

In a statement the Punjab Police said "On the basis of scientific investigation, the assailants identified as Mandeep Kumar (Mangi) and Surinder Kumar (Rikka) were arrested along with 2 weapons of 32 bore Pistols, 16 live cartridges, 01 empty used cartridges and a TVS Jupiter scooty used in the crime has been recovered From the preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that this is a terror module, operated and funded by foreign-based handlers operating from Portugal and other places. Mandeep Kumar and Surinder Kumara are the foot soldiers of these foreign-based entities who are the operatives of Pak-based terrorist masterminds." (ANI)

