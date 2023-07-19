Chandigarh, Jul 19 (PTI) A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening business owners on phone in a bid to extort money from them, police said

Kashmir Singh alias 'Bobby Shooter' (24), a resident of Ghangroli village in Patiala, has been arrested, the Punjab Police said in a statement. It said a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges has also been seized.

Also Read | Punjab Rains: People Living Near Banks of Ujh, Ravi Rivers in Pathankot and Gurdaspur Evacuated to Safer Place.

The arrest was made by the Punjab Police State Special Operation Cell.

Also Read | Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi Court Grants Seven-Day Interim Bail to Wrestler Sushil Kumar for Knee Surgery.

The statement said there were several reports of a man making threat and extortion calls by claiming that he was affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police started a probe into the matter and through intelligence gathering, were able to apprehend Singh from Khanna district, it said.

Singh, a member of the gang, allegedly used to make extortion and threat calls to affluent persons, including owners of night clubs and bars in Chandigarh and Mohali and other areas, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)