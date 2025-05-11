Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 11 (ANI): In a breakthrough, Punjab police apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in New Delhi.

According to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, a suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive information regarding Indian Army movements to a Pakistan-based handler, and a second conduit was also identified and taken into custody.

Also Read | ‘Indian Navy Holds Maritime Dominance, Ready To Deliver Massive Blow Under Ongoing Operation Sindoor if Provoked’, Say Armed Forces in Strong Warning to Pakistan.

"In a significant breakthrough, Malerkotla Police apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission, New Delhi. Acting on credible intelligence, one suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive information regarding Indian Army movements to a Pakistan-based handler. Based on disclosures made during interrogation, a second conduit was also identified and taken into custody," posted DGP Yadav on X.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for classified information. They were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channelling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions," read his post on X.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Parts of National Capital Experience Gusty Winds, IMD Predicts Light Rain and Thunderstorms in Coming Hours.

DGP Yadav also said that two mobile phones were recovered, and an FIR has been registered.

This operation marks a significant step in dismantling cross-border espionage networks and reinforces our commitment to national security.

Further investigation will be undertaken as per established protocol, with a focus on tracing the financial trail and identifying additional operatives and linkages within the network.

On May 8, the Punjab Police cancelled the leaves of all its officers and employees with immediate effect, according to a statement from the Police Department.

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government issued transfer and posting orders on Wednesday for one Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and 55 Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers, with immediate effect. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)