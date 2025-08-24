Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 24 (ANI): Punjab Police on Sunday announced the arrest of two shooters of the Lucky Patial-Davinder Bambiha gang from Mumbai. The duo was allegedly involved in the July 2 murder in Pojewal village of SBS Nagar district.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused, identified as Karan Ganger (25), a resident of village Rod Majara, Hoshiarpur, and Jaskarandeep Singh alias Kallu (23), a resident of village Ramgarh Jhungian, Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur, killed Hardeep Singh alias Deepa Kulpuria in collusion with US-based gangster Jaskaran Singh alias Kannu.

"The killing was the result of personal enmity, executed under the direction of Lucky Patial's associates in the Davinder Bambiha gang," the DGP said.

He added that the arrests have not only solved the Pojewal murder case but also foiled several other potential criminal incidents that the accused had been tasked to execute by their foreign handlers.

Sharing details of the operation, SBS Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehtab Singh said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the SP (Investigation) was constituted soon after the murder. With the support of advanced technical surveillance, Counter-Intelligence Jalandhar and SBS Nagar Police teams tracked the accused to their Mumbai hideout.

AIG Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal, said the joint police teams were immediately dispatched to Mumbai, where they, with the assistance of the local police, apprehended the suspects.

The case is being further investigated to uncover the wider network of the gang and their international connections. An FIR dated July 3, 2025, under sections 103, 191(3), and 190 of the BNS, along with sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, stands registered at Police Station Pojewal, SBS Nagar. (ANI)

