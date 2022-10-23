Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 23 (ANI): As many as four people, including two shooters, were arrested for murdering a Tarn Taran-based Shopkeeper Gurjant Singh, informed the police officials on Sunday.

"Punjab Police has arrested four persons, including two shooters, for murdering a Tarn Taran-based Shopkeeper Gurjant Singh. He was shot dead at his shop by two assailants on October 11, 2022," said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested persons are close associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Europe-based terrorist Satpal Singh alias Satta, who in turn are close associates of a Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), as per the police.

"The arrested shooters have been identified as Gurkirat Singh alias Ghugi of village Sheron in Tarn Taran and Ajmeet Singh of Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran," said DGP Gaurav Yadav, while identifying two others as Harmanjot and Akashdeep Singh-- both resident of Batala, who were arrested for providing weapons and other logistic support to the shooters. The police had also recovered four pistols including two 9mm and two .30 bores from their possession, he added.

The development came four days after the arrest of two persons, identified as Ravisher Singh alias Ravi of village Sheron in Tarn Taran and Varinder Singh alias Bhindi of Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran, who carried out a recce and harboured shooters in this case.

The Police had also recovered one .30 bore pistol and two cars which were used in the crime, from their possession.

"Following reliable inputs, in a joint operation Tarn Taran Police, Commissionerate Police Amritsar and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested all the four accused persons," said Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Arun Pal Singh.

Preliminary Investigations have revealed that the arrested persons were hatching a conspiracy to commit another targeted killing in the area of Amritsar at the behest of Landa and Rinda.

SSP Tarn Taran Ranjit Singh Dhillon revealed that there was a family dispute between Gurjant and his estranged cousin Arshdeep Singh alias Batti, who is a close associate of Satnam Satta and Landa, and was arrested by the Delhi Special Cell in Kurukshetra IED planting case.

"Landa and Satta avenged the arrest of Arshdeep Batti by murdering Gurjant, who according to them was the informer to the Police and played a pivotal role in getting Arshdeep Batti arrested," he added.

Pertinently, a case dated 11.10.2022 was registered under sections 302, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar Tarn Taran. (ANI)

