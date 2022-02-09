Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], February 9 (ANI): Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested Lok Insaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains after a group clash at Gill market in Ludhiana.

He was arrested for the alleged clash that broke out between supporters of Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal and Simarjit Bains on Monday.

Also Read | Mumbai: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Abandoned Car in Goregaon, Case Registered.

Karwal had alleged that Bains attacked and fired at his convoy.

"Police have registered a fake case against me and my family members at the behest of Congress Government. I want to ask Election Commission how fear-free elections will happen like this," said Bains. (ANI)

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to Campaign in Poll Bound State Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)