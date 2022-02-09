Panaji, February 9: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) star campaigners for Goa Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will visit the state on Wednesday, and hold a series of public rallies and door-to-door meetings across various constituencies in North and South Goa.

As per a press release issued by the BJP, Shah's day-long engagements start with the door-to-door campaign at Mayem Assembly Constituency at 3.30 pm followed by a door-to-door campaign at Bicholim Assembly Constituency at 4.25 pm. He will campaign for BJP candidates Premendra Shet and Rajesh Patnekar in their respective two constituencies.

Shah will further address a public meeting at Open Space of Zantye Hall in Bicholim at 4.50 pm. He will conclude his campaign trail with a public meeting at Bodke Ground, Sakhali Bazar at 6.50 pm where Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will also be present. Sawant is the BJP candidate from Sanquelim Assembly Constituency. Amit Shah Visits Statue of Equality in Hyderabad, Says 'Sri Ramanujacharya Brought Unity in Indian Society'.

Rajnath Singh will campaign for the BJP in South Goa. His itinerary includes a visit to Mahaalsa Temple, Mardol-Ponda and Darshan at 4.00 pm. He will hold a public meeting at Ponda Bus Stand from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm and another public meeting near the municipality at Vasco from 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm. BJP has fielded Ravi Naik in Ponda Assembly Constituency and Krishna (Daji) Salkar in Vasco Assembly Constituency. Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)