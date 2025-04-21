Sukhbir Singh, arrested in connection with the murder of Sarpanch Bachittar Singh in Bikkar (Photo/@DGPPunjabPolice)

Punjab (Chandigarh) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Tarn Taran Police on Monday, has arrested Sukhbir Singh, the prime accused in the September 2024 murder of Sarpanch Bachittar Singh in Bikkar.

Taking on x, DGP Punjab Police wrote," In a breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on organised criminal networks, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with @TarnTaranPolice arrests Sukhbir Singh, prime accused in the heinous murder of Sarpanch Bachittar Singh @ Bikkar in September 2024."

"The arrested person is a habitual offender with a criminal history of NDPS Act violations, Arms Act cases, and snatching incidents. The accused was wanted in an FIR registered at PS Sarhali, Tarn Taran. Further investigation is underway to identify his associates and unearth the full extent of his criminal activities," the DGP post added on X.

The post further added,"@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to ensuring justice for victims of crime and keeping the state safe and secure."

Earlier, in a joint operation, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Faridkot Police apprehended Manpreet Singh, alias Manni, an operative linked to the foreign-based gangster Gaurav, alias Lucky Patyal, and the Davinder Bambiha gang, following a brief exchange of fire in Faridkot.

Manpreet Singh, a key accused in the recent murder at Village Kapura in Moga on February 19 and a firing incident at Raja Dhabha in Jagraon on February 26, was injured during the encounter.

To escape the arrest, Manni opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in which he sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He has been admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Three individuals, including Manpreet and two accomplices who provided him shelter, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the Police, one 30-calibre pistol and five live cartridges were recovered during the operation. (ANI)

