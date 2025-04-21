Pune, April 21: A 28-year-old female IT professional died after falling from a zipline tower at an adventure park in Bhor tehsil of Pune district, police said on Monday. Police are investigating whether there was any negligence by the resort operators. The incident occurred on Friday at the Rajgad Water Park Resort in Bhor tehsil when the techie, Taral Atpalkar, was preparing to begin her zipline activity. Roller Coaster Tragedy: 24-year-old Woman Dies After Fall at Delhi Water Park.

"She climbed onto a small iron stool while attempting to attach a safety hook to the zipline railing. However, the stool slipped, causing her to lose balance and fall onto another railing about 30 feet below," a police officer said. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, the officer added.

A zipline is a cable or rope stretched between two points of different heights, down which a person slides for amusement using a suspended harness, pulley or handle. Atpalkar, a resident of Dhayri area in Pune, was accompanied to the resort by her family.