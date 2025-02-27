Punjab [India], February 27 (ANI): Punjab police on Thursday busted a terror module responsible for attacks in Batala City and apprehended two operatives, officials said.

Director General of Police, Punjab - Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on social media platform, X, "In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police busts a terror module backed by Babbar Khalsa International (#BKI) - Inter-Services Intelligence (#ISI-#Pakistan) responsible for attacks in #Batala and solves the attack cases in Jaintipur & Raimal carried out on Jan 15, 2025 & Feb 17, 2025 respectively."

He said that Batala Police apprehended 2 operatives, identified as Mohit and Vishal. "The terror module was masterminded by #USA based terrorist Happy Passian & #Pak-based Harvinder Rinda," he added.

"The operatives of the terror module included a man who, while being taken for weapon recovery, hurled an explosive substance and opened fire on the police party. In the ensuing retaliatory fire, he sustained injuries and has been shifted to Civil Hospital, Batala," DGP Yadav added.

DGP Yadav further said that one 30-bore pistol was also recovered.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

