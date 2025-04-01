Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 1 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing war against drugs waged on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Counter Intelligence (CI) Ferozepur has busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug smuggler and recovered 3.5 kg heroin from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Sukhi, a resident of Mohan Ke Uttar in Ferozepur. Apart from recovering heroin, police teams have also impounded his bike, which he was riding.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused was in direct contact with the Pakistan-based smuggler, who was using drones to drop the drug consignments from across the border.

Further investigation is underway to trace the forward and backward linkages in this case, he added.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, "In an intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence Ferozepur busts a cross-border drug cartel by arresting Sukhdev Singh @ Sukhi, a resident of #Ferozepur, and recovering 3.5 Kg #Heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals the consignment was sent by #Pakistan-based drug smugglers."

"Further investigations are underway to uncover forward and backward linkages. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at PS #SSOC, Fazilka. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling drug cartels and making Punjab drug-free," he added.

Sharing operation details, AIG Counter Intelligence Ferozepur Gursewak Singh Brar said that following reliable input about the involvement of accused Sukhdev Sukhi in smuggling activities, police teams from CI Ferozepur launched an intelligence-based operation in the area of village Lakho Ke Behram in Ferozepur and apprehended him along with seven packets of heroin, weighing 500 grams each, kept in a plastic bag.

He said that the accused was going to deliver the consignment to someone when police teams apprehended him. Efforts are being made to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers, and buyers, as well as to identify the person to whom accused Sukhdev Sukhi was to deliver the drug consignment, he said while adding that more recoveries and arrests are likely in the coming days.

In this regard, a case FIR dated March 31, 2025 has been registered under section 21-C of the NDPS Act at the Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Fazilka. The accused will be produced before the Hon'ble Court to obtain police remand for further investigation. (ANI)

