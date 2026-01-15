Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], January 15 (ANI): Two people were apprehended in connection with a cross-border drug smuggling module that was busted by the Ferozepur Police, officials said on Thursday.

Punjab Police Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the police made a recovery of 4.013 kg of heroin.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 15, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He said that the recovered consignment was allegedly smuggled from Pakistan, according to preliminary investigations. He added that backward linkages had been established, pointing to alleged cross-border connections underlying the operation.

An FIR has been filed at the Mamdot police station in Ferozepur.

Also Read | Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voting for BMC and 28 Local Bodies Begin As 3.48 Crore Voters To Decide Fate of 15,931 Candidates.

The DGP said, "In an intelligence-led operation, Ferozepur Police busts a cross-border drug smuggling module, apprehends two accused, and recovers 4.013 kg heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that the recovered consignment was smuggled from #Pakistan. Backward linkages have been established, pointing towards strong cross-border connections behind the operation. An FIR has been registered at PS Mamdot, #Ferozepur. Further investigation is underway. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling narco-networks and ensuring a drug-free, safe and secure #Punjab."

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/2011644732217364854

The DGP said that the Punjab Police is remaining committed to dismantling narco-networks and ensuring a drug-free, safe and secure Punjab.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on January 7, the Punjab Police arrested two Khalistan-linked terrorists, who were planning a targeted killing in Ludhiana, DGP Yadav said.

State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, in coordination with Counter Intelligence, Ludhiana, made the arrest in a major intelligence-led operation. The police also recovered a 9 mm pistol along with five live cartridges.

According to Punjab DGP, Guarav Yadav, the arrested accused were in contact with UK and Germany-based handlers associated with the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) and linked to hardline extremist ideology.

"On their directions, both arrested accused had conducted a recce of government and prominent offices in Ludhiana as part of the conspiracy. Additionally, both were tasked with gathering inputs & conducting groundwork related to a few more identified individuals," Punjab DGP said in a post on X.

The Punjab Police have registered an FIR at the SAS Nagar Police Station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)