Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday said they have busted a drug cartel linked to a Turkey-based smuggler and arrested three of its operatives.

In a separate case, they have apprehended three other drug smugglers and recovered intoxicating pharmaceutical substances from them.

In post on X, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major crackdown on international narco-hawala cartel, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a drug cartel linked to Turkey-based smuggler Navpreet Singh alias Nav Bhullar and arrested his three operatives --? Gurdeep Singh alias Saab, Pardeep Sharma and Mani Sharma."

He said 1.01 kg heroin, Rs 1.06 crore hawala money (Rs 84.02 lakh in cash and Rs 22 lakh in frozen bank accounts), a cash counting machine and a car were recovered from their possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gurdeep was operating a local network on directions of Nav Bhullar, who had provided him with a hideout and logistics in Amritsar, DGP Yadav said.

He said an FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and investigation is underway to trace more links of the cartel.

Giving details of the second case involving a pharma drug syndicate, the DGP said Fazilka Police have apprehended three drug smugglers and recovered 60,000 100 milligram Tramadol tablets from them, along with the vehicle used for their transportation.

"An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at Jalalabad city police station. Further investigations are underway to trace backward and forward linkages to dismantle the pharma drug syndicate," he said.

